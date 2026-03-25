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Censure Motion Sparks Controversy: AAP Faces Allegations in Delhi Assembly

The BJP-led Delhi Assembly recently passed a censure motion against the Aam Aadmi Party, accusing its leaders of perpetrating 'atrocities' in Punjab, related to a controversial suicide case. The incident, linked to a powerful AAP minister, has ignited a broader debate about corruption and governance in Punjab.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 18:58 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 18:58 IST
Censure Motion Sparks Controversy: AAP Faces Allegations in Delhi Assembly
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic session on Wednesday, the BJP-controlled Delhi Assembly passed a censure motion against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab, stirring significant political intrigue and debate. The allegation centers around AAP leaders being embroiled in 'atrocities' including undue pressure leading to a suicide case in Punjab.

The controversy intensified following the suicide of Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, a high-ranking official in Punjab, allegedly influenced by ministerial pressure from AAP's Laljit Singh Bhullar, who resigned amidst public outcry. Subsequently, Bhullar was detained, amplifying the accusations of AAP's pervasive misconduct.

The allegations have led to a pronounced 'atmosphere of fear,' as noted by BJP's Manjinder Singh Sirsa. The BJP's call for stringent elections under the Governor's supervision and criticism of alleged media house raids ring through the Assembly, highlighting a climate of alleged corruption and democratic jeopardy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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