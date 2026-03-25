Stone Pelting Incident Injures Policemen at Jharkhand Religious Procession

A clash erupted in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district during a religious procession, resulting in two policemen being injured from stone-pelting, police reported. The incident took place in Tuyo village on Tuesday.

The confrontation began when the group attempted to carry out the 'Mangla Julus' procession without permission. Police intervened to prevent the unauthorized procession, leading to aggressive retaliatory behavior by the group, who resorted to throwing stones at the officers.

Inspector Indad Ansari and Barkatha station officer Pankaj Sriduar sustained injuries and were hospitalized. Police have detained two individuals, Uttim Mahto and Rajiv Mahto, leading the procession, and have filed an FIR at the Barkatha police station, according to Barhi SDPO Ajit Kumar Bimal.

(With inputs from agencies.)