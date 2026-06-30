Tech Mogul Nadiem Makarim Found Guilty in Controversial Corruption Case

In a contentious ruling, an Indonesian court has sentenced tech firm Gojek co-founder Nadiem Makarim to 10 years in prison over corruption charges. The former education minister was found guilty of abuse of authority related to a government's procurement deal for educational laptops.

The court's decision, which Makarim plans to appeal, has sparked international debate, with academics and legal experts questioning its motivations. Some argue that it may be politically driven, potentially damaging Indonesia's global image and investor confidence in the economy.

A high-profile figure once celebrated for his tech achievements, Makarim is ordered to pay a hefty penalty of $45 million. Supporters, including prominent figures like Richard Branson, argue that the case reflects larger systemic issues within Indonesia's legal practices.