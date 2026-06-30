Supreme Court Blocks Trump's Bid to Restrict Birthright Citizenship

In a significant blow to President Donald Trump's immigration agenda, the U.S. Supreme Court has rejected his attempt to curb birthright citizenship. The court's 6-3 decision reinforces the constitutional guarantee provided under the 14th Amendment, according citizenship to most individuals born on U.S. soil.

Writing for the court, Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts emphasized that the 14th Amendment assures citizenship rights, dismissing the Trump administration's efforts to limit this to children of U.S. citizens or permanent residents. This decision aligns with the precedent set in the 1898 United States v. Wong Kim Ark case.

The rejected executive order was part of a broader crackdown on immigration, deemed by critics as discriminatory. The court's decision upholds a foundational aspect of American democracy, underscoring that all children born in America are entitled to equal treatment under the law.