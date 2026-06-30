BJP MLA T Raja Singh Acquitted by Hyderabad Court in 2022 Religious Sentiments Case

A Hyderabad Special Court for MPs/MLAs acquitted BJP MLA T Raja Singh of charges under the IPC related to comments on religious sentiments from a 2022 case. Singh claimed that the case, influenced by political pressures, was baseless and expressed confidence in his innocence for pending cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-06-2026 15:06 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 15:06 IST
BJP MLA T Raja Singh Acquitted by Hyderabad Court in 2022 Religious Sentiments Case
BJP MLA T Raja Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a significant legal development, BJP MLA T Raja Singh was acquitted by a Special Court for MPs/MLAs in Hyderabad on Tuesday in connection with a case dating back to 2022. The case involved various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), reportedly based on Singh's alleged remarks affecting religious sentiments.

Singh, speaking to the news agency ANI, maintained that the charges were politically motivated, with false cases being registered due to pressure exerted by political parties. He expressed unwavering faith in the judicial system, predicting acquittal in his remaining legal battles as well.

The case, filed by Mangalhat Police Station, was dismissed after witnesses and evidence failed to substantiate the allegations. Advocate Karunasagar highlighted the absence of grounds for conviction, with the court recognizing the purported offensive verses as historical references. This judgment marks a pivotal moment in Singh's ongoing legal controversies.

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