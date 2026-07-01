Trump Honors Roosevelt at Grand Opening of Presidential Library

President Donald Trump traveled to North Dakota on Wednesday to inaugurate a museum dedicated to Theodore Roosevelt. The event came as part of a broader theme of promoting American greatness leading up to the Fourth of July celebrations.

Trump's visit coincides with celebrations for America's 250th anniversary of independence. The journey marked the debut of a lavishly refurbished Air Force One, provided by Qatar, igniting debate over its cost and the acceptance of foreign gifts. Despite scrutiny, both Trump and the Air Force have maintained that the plane meets presidential standards.

The Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library opens soon, overlooking a national park named after the 26th president. Known for his rugged conservationist ideals and expanding America's influence abroad, Roosevelt's legacy resonates with Trump's theme of future American greatness. Trump will continue patriotic events throughout the week, including a visit to Mount Rushmore and a July 4th celebration in Washington.