Eastern Cape Police Arrest 208 During Illegal Immigration Protests

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane said the arrests were made as part of ongoing crime prevention efforts while residents exercised their right to protest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 01-07-2026 18:18 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 18:18 IST
Eastern Cape Police Arrest 208 During Illegal Immigration Protests
Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Police in South Africa's Eastern Cape have arrested 208 suspects during coordinated law enforcement operations carried out alongside demonstrations over illegal immigration, as authorities moved to maintain public order and ensure community safety.

Police maintain security during coordinated operations

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane said the arrests were made as part of ongoing crime prevention efforts while residents exercised their right to protest. He said the overall security situation across the province remains stable, although law enforcement agencies will continue operating on high alert. According to the Premier, security personnel remain deployed across the province and are prepared to respond quickly to any incidents that could threaten public safety or disrupt public order.

Government urges lawful approach to immigration concerns

The provincial government acknowledged that many communities have raised concerns about undocumented immigrants but stressed that enforcing immigration laws is the responsibility of the relevant state authorities. Mabuyane strongly condemned vigilantism, intimidation, discrimination and violence against any individual or community. He urged residents to report suspected criminal activity or immigration-related offences through official law enforcement channels rather than taking matters into their own hands.

Authorities praise peaceful demonstrations

The Eastern Cape government commended police and other law enforcement agencies for their coordinated and professional handling of the demonstrations. Mabuyane said the peaceful management of the protests reflected effective cooperation between different levels of government and security agencies.

He also thanked community members and protest organisers for exercising their constitutional right to demonstrate responsibly. The provincial government said it remains committed to addressing concerns related to illegal immigration through lawful, coordinated and constitutionally compliant measures while continuing to monitor the situation through established security structures.

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