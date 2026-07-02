Dina Pule Takes Charge as South Africa's Social Development Minister

South Africa's Department of Social Development has welcomed the appointment of Dina Pule as the country's new Minister of Social Development following changes to the National Executive announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa. The appointment was formalised during a swearing-in ceremony for new ministers and deputy ministers held at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Wednesday.

In a statement, the department congratulated Minister Pule and expressed confidence in her leadership as it continues its work to strengthen South Africa's social protection system and improve the lives of vulnerable individuals, families and communities.

Appreciation for Acting Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga

The department also thanked Sindisiwe Chikunga, who served as Acting Minister of Social Development from 14 May 2026, for providing stable leadership during the transition period. Officials acknowledged her commitment to maintaining continuity in the department's work and ensuring that key programmes continued without disruption while the ministry was under interim leadership. Chikunga, who serves as the Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, took over the acting role after the removal of former Social Development Minister Sisisi Tolashe.

Focus remains on social protection and community support

The Department of Social Development said it is committed to working closely with Minister Pule to build on the progress already achieved in delivering integrated social development services and implementing the government's priorities. The department said its focus will remain on expanding social protection, supporting vulnerable communities and improving access to essential services as it works with the new minister to advance South Africa's broader social development agenda.