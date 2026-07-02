Charges Against Ex-Pop Star Gary Glitter Resurface

UK prosecutors have charged former pop star Paul Gadd, better known as Gary Glitter, with unlawful sexual intercourse with a girl under 13, and three counts of indecent assault on a girl under 14. The charges relate to alleged incidents from 1978, according to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Uk Prosecutors On Thursday Charged Former Uk Pop Star Paul Gadd | Updated: 02-07-2026 18:38 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 18:38 IST
Charges Against Ex-Pop Star Gary Glitter Resurface

On Thursday, UK prosecutors announced charges against former pop star Paul Gadd, widely recognized by his stage name Gary Glitter. The charges include unlawful sexual intercourse with a girl under 13 and three counts of indecent assault on a girl under 14.

The charges stem from alleged criminal acts that reportedly occurred in 1978. This marks a significant development in ongoing investigations into historical child sexual abuse cases.

The Crown Prosecution Service released a statement confirming the details of the accusations, which have brought renewed attention to the disgraced singer's past actions and the enduring issue of child exploitation.

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