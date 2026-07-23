Knife Attack and Hostage Crisis Shakes German City
A 20-year-old attacker in Regensburg, Germany, wielded a knife and took hostages in a bank, resulting in one fatality. The suspect has been detained by local police. The situation involved multiple heavily armed units and negotiators, lasting several hours before being resolved.
- Country:
- Germany
A 20-year-old armed with a knife launched a deadly attack and took hostages at a bank in Regensburg, western Germany. The suspect was apprehended by police, according to local media and authorities on Thursday.
The ordeal concluded when police escorted the German national outside, effectively ending the tense hostage situation that spanned several hours. Two hostages were safely extracted by heavily armed police units, reported Passauer Neue Presse.
The injured victim succumbed to life-threatening wounds at the hospital, authorities confirmed. Emergency services, along with police negotiators and a helicopter, were deployed at the scene. The search of the premises is still ongoing, police noted.