Knife Attack and Hostage Crisis Shakes German City

A 20-year-old armed with a knife launched a deadly attack and took hostages at a bank in Regensburg, western Germany. The suspect was apprehended by police, according to local media and authorities on Thursday.

The ordeal concluded when police escorted the German national outside, effectively ending the tense hostage situation that spanned several hours. Two hostages were safely extracted by heavily armed police units, reported Passauer Neue Presse.

The injured victim succumbed to life-threatening wounds at the hospital, authorities confirmed. Emergency services, along with police negotiators and a helicopter, were deployed at the scene. The search of the premises is still ongoing, police noted.