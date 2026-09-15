Yemen's Humanitarian Crisis Deepens Amid Renewed Conflict

Tensions in Yemen have escalated as Houthi forces continue their offensive, displacing tens of thousands. Among those affected is Muhammad Aiyash, who fled to a camp in Aden following a tragic drone strike.

The conflict has resulted in widespread panic as Houthis tighten their control over the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a critical global shipping route.

Humanitarian efforts face significant challenges due to security issues and infrastructure disruptions, compounding the suffering of Yemenis in this enduring crisis.