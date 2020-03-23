Left Menu
People queue up for milk in Amritsar, say they support COVID-19 lockdown

A day after Punjab Government announced a statewide lockdown till March 31 in order to control the spread of coronavirus, city dwellers in Amritsar were standing in queues outside to procure milk on Monday.

Milk vendor in Amritsar selling milk. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A day after Punjab Government announced a statewide lockdown till March 31 in order to control the spread of coronavirus, city dwellers in Amritsar were standing in queues outside to procure milk on Monday. Upbeat about the government's decision to impose a lockdown, a local, Mandeep, told ANI: "People are cooperating well, they are maintaining a distance of one metre. We are telling people to wear their masks as well."

Another city dweller said: "The decision is in the best interest of the public. We are wholeheartedly supporting the government's decision." On Sunday, the Punjab Government announced the suspension of all non-essential services in the state. "Till March 31, all the non-essential establishments including Offices, Schools, Colleges, factories and other business establishments, etc shall remain closed. All public transport shall also remain suspended," the statement from the state government read.

However, essential services including vegetable shops, ration shops, and chemists, etc shall remain open. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday confirmed 415 positive cases of coronavirus in the country including foreign nationals. The state of Punjab, as per Health Ministry numbers, has 21 cases of the pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

