Zelenskiy's Dublin Visit: A Push for EU Progress

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited Ireland as it assumes the presidency of the Council of the European Union, hoping to make significant strides toward EU membership and open negotiation clusters during this period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ukraines President Volodymyr Zelenskiy Arrived In Ireland On Wednesday As Dublin Takes Over The Rotating Presidency Of The Council Of The European Union We Hope That During Irelands Presidency We Will Be Able To Achieve Tangible Progress On The Path To Membership And Open All Negotiating Clusters | Updated: 01-07-2026 16:54 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 16:54 IST
Zelenskiy's Dublin Visit: A Push for EU Progress

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made a strategic visit to Ireland on Wednesday as the nation takes over the leadership role of the Council of the European Union.

President Zelenskiy expressed optimism for the upcoming months, stating explicitly on social media platform X that he anticipates making substantial progress towards EU membership during Ireland's presidency.

Zelenskiy's remarks highlight Ukraine's commitment to advancing in its EU negotiations and illustrate the importance of Dublin's tenure in facilitating this diplomatic journey.

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