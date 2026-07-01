Zelenskiy's Dublin Visit: A Push for EU Progress

Ukraines President Volodymyr Zelenskiy Arrived In Ireland On Wednesday As Dublin Takes Over The Rotating Presidency Of The Council Of The European Union We Hope That During Irelands Presidency We Will Be Able To Achieve Tangible Progress On The Path To Membership And Open All Negotiating Clusters

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made a strategic visit to Ireland on Wednesday as the nation takes over the leadership role of the Council of the European Union.

President Zelenskiy expressed optimism for the upcoming months, stating explicitly on social media platform X that he anticipates making substantial progress towards EU membership during Ireland's presidency.

Zelenskiy's remarks highlight Ukraine's commitment to advancing in its EU negotiations and illustrate the importance of Dublin's tenure in facilitating this diplomatic journey.