Bitcoin scam: Cong continues attack on ruling BJP; CM says none from govt involved

Continuing its tirade against the ruling BJP in Karnataka over the alleged bitcoin scam, the opposition Congress on Friday sought a probe under a sitting Supreme Court judge, into the case.

As Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and Priyank Kharge alleging attempts to cover-up, demanded that the government come out clean in connection with the cases, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai asserted that nobody from his government was involved in the bitcoin scam and termed statements that his position was in danger, as ''political''.

''I don't want to react on this issue on a day-to-day basis, I have already made an appeal to whom ever it is, to please tell us, what is the scam and who are involved, so that it can be probed. As far as the government is concerned it is very clear that the matter was handed over to the ED about 8-9 months back, which has registered the case and probe is on,'' Bommai told reporters.

Noting that the government is open minded with respect to the case, in response to a question he said, ''we need not protect anybody, none of our people are involved. Therefore, whatever little information they (Congress) have, they should hand it over to investigating agencies, let the probe happen and truth come out.'' Claiming that the bitcoin scam was "probably the first and biggest cryptocurrency scam in India", Congress legislator and former IT Minister Priyank Kharge listed out chronology of events concerning the case and said the documents suggest that the prime accused, Srikrishna alias Sriki was allegedly drugged in police custody.

He also questioned the delay by the police and state government in reporting the case to the central agencies, while expressing apprehensions about some kind of a cover-up.

Addressing a press conference at the KPCC office here, Kharge said Sriki's father had in January filed an application in court claiming that his son had been administered ''mind-altering drugs'' by the police in their custody, especially Alprazolam, and that Sriki had also made similar claims before the magistrate, when asked.

Seeking to know why the accused was administered drugs while in police custody, citing documents, he further noted that the magistrate had sought a test of his blood and urine samples, which seems to have not been done.

Alleging that new cases were slapped on Sriki each time his police custody ended, Kharge sought an explanation from police officials in this connection.

Finding lapses in the panchnama's done with regards to the recovery of 31 bitcoins worth about Rs 9 crore, he said during the third panchnama, for transferring bitcoins to the police wallet from Sriki's wallet, cyber experts and people from Unocoin were called. ''When the wallet (of Sriki) was opened, it had 186 bitcoins.'' Then the process of transferring bitcoins to police wallet was initiated, the MLA said. ''On verifying, they (police, experts and those from Unicoin) found that the transaction ID never existed." Kharge also raised questions about the whereabouts of the 186 bitcoins now.

In response to a query on allegations that the bitcoins have now disappeared, Bommai told reporters that all these charges have to be proved with documents. ''there is lot of hear say.. but the real scam and facts of the case have to come out through probe . ED is probing, we have also referred (the case) to CBI Interpol branch, as there is international ramification,'' he said.

Earlier in the day, Senior Congress leader and leader of opposition Siddaramaiah in a series of tweets sought to know if it was 'correct' on part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in telling Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to ignore the charges regarding the bitcoin scam in the state.

''Instead of asking the CM of Karnataka to investigate and prove the innocence, how is it correct for the Prime Minister to tell him to ignore the allegations? Can the Prime Minister unilaterally decide what he wants?'' Siddaramaiah asked.

Bommai after meeting Modi in New Delhi on Thursday had said the Prime Minister advised him not to bother about the issue, and instead work for the people with dedication and honesty.

There have been speculations for some time now about involvement of politically influential people in the scam after CCB officials seized bitcoins worth Rs 9 crore from a city-based hacker Sriki, who is also accused of hacking into government portals, sourcing drugs through the dark net, and paying for it through cryptocurrency.

While Congress leaders alleging involvement of senior BJP leaders, their family members and senior officials in the scam, have accused the government of trying to cover up; the ruling party too in its counter has alleged involvement of leaders from the grand old party.

