Biden, Putin begin talks regarding troop buildup around Ukraine -White House official
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-02-2022 21:58 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 21:50 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin started their call to discuss the troop buildup around Ukraine, a White House official said on Saturday.
The call started at 11:04 a.m. Eastern time (1604 GMT), the official said.
