World Bank readies $350-mln disbursement to Ukraine -statement

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-02-2022 00:08 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 00:08 IST
The World Bank Group is readying a $350 million disbursement to Ukraine that the group's board will consider by the end of March, according to a statement on Saturday.

In a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday, World Bank President David Malpass said the group will continue to support the Ukrainian people and economy for short- and long-term financing needs, the statement said.

