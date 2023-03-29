Left Menu

Sweden summons Russian envoy over ''retaliation'' remark

PTI | Copenhagen | Updated: 29-03-2023 16:27 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 16:09 IST
Sweden summons Russian envoy over ''retaliation'' remark
Tobias Billström Image Credit: Wikipedia
Sweden's Foreign ministry on Wednesday summoned the Russian ambassador after Moscow's diplomatic mission to Stockholm posted on its website that the Scandinavian country would become a “legitimate target for Russia's retaliatory measures” if it joins NATO.

Foreign Minister Tobias Billström decried what he called an ”obvious attempt at influence.” Billström told Swedish news agency TT that the country's security policy is determined by its government and no one else.

It's unclear when the Russian ambassador will appear at the Foreign Ministry.

In May, Sweden and neighboring Finland angered Moscow after jointly applying for NATO membership, abandoning decades of non-alignment in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Sweden's bid has stalled due to opposition from Turkey whose president has said his country wouldn't ratify membership before disputes between Ankara and Stockholm are resolved.

The Turkish government has accused Sweden of being too soft on groups that it deems to be terror organisations.

Moreover, Hungary's parliament has yet to ratify Sweden's NATO membership bid and it remains unclear when it will do so.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

