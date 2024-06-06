YSRCP's Future at Crossroads: Jagan Mohan Reddy's Uphill Battle

In the wake of a crushing defeat in the Andhra Pradesh elections, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to remain in the background for at least a year, focusing on the herculean task of reconstructing his party, as per political experts in the state.

The YSRCP managed to secure a meager 11 Assembly seats, prompting political analyst V Anji Reddy to suggest that Jagan Mohan Reddy might not even attain the status of Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, thereby preventing the party from adopting an aggressive stance immediately.

The formidable alliance of TDP, BJP, and Janasena swept the polls, clinching a majority with 164 Assembly seats and 21 Lok Sabha seats, leaving YSRCP with only four Lok Sabha seats. Anji Reddy emphasized the lack of party organization and Jagan's inaccessibility to his own MLAs as significant failures contributing to the debacle.

YSRCP leader J Raja, who lost his seat, blamed certain officials and Jagan's close aides for creating a disconnect with the grassroots. Raja mentioned that officers like Dhananjaya Reddy hindered party efforts by not sanctioning crucial works, thus alienating the CM from his own legislators and the public.

Meanwhile, political analyst Telakapalli Ravi advised Jagan to introspect about the electoral loss instead of alleging poll rigging. Ravi dismissed fears of YSRCP's disappearance, noting its substantial support base and the significant number of Rajya Sabha members, which still makes the party relevant in Andhra Pradesh politics.

