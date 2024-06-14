Left Menu

Turkey's Diplomatic Efforts to End the Ukraine War

Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will advocate for an inclusive summit to address the Ukraine war at a Switzerland gathering. With Turkey maintaining relations with both Kyiv and Moscow, Fidan will highlight the importance of mutual participation for effective results and caution against the usage of weapons of mass destruction.

Updated: 14-06-2024 17:31 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 17:31 IST
Turkey's foreign minister will tell this weekend's summit aimed at discussing ways to end the war in Ukraine that a meeting with both Kyiv and Moscow present would yield more results, a Turkish diplomatic source said on Friday. Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will join world leaders at the summit in Switzerland, to which Russia is not invited. NATO ally and Black Sea littoral state Turkey has sought to maintain good ties with both Kyiv and Moscow during the war, offering to host peace talks or mediate.

"(Fidan) will point out that a summit that all sides attend has a higher probability of yielding results," the source said, adding he would also warn against the growing risk of the usage of weapons of mass destruction. The source said Fidan would also reiterate Turkey's call for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia to reach a negotiated end to the war.

Turkey supports Ukraine's territorial integrity and provides it with military support, but also opposes Western sanctions on Moscow.

