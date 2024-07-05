Gujarat BJP Hails Modi's Historic Third Term as Prime Minister

In a historic move, the Gujarat BJP executive meeting passed a resolution on Friday lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his unprecedented third term.

The two-day assembly at Sarangpur in Botad district saw participation from approximately 1,300 office-bearers and senior leaders, including Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Party President C R Paatil proudly declared the BJP's electoral triumphs in Gujarat, stressing the critical role of 'panna pramukhs' and the vision of Modi's leadership.