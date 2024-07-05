Gujarat BJP Hails Modi's Historic Third Term as Prime Minister
The Gujarat BJP executive meeting concluded with a resolution congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his third term. Around 1,300 leaders, including Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, attended. Party president Paatil highlighted BJP's electoral success and governance achievements under Modi's leadership.
In a historic move, the Gujarat BJP executive meeting passed a resolution on Friday lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his unprecedented third term.
The two-day assembly at Sarangpur in Botad district saw participation from approximately 1,300 office-bearers and senior leaders, including Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.
Party President C R Paatil proudly declared the BJP's electoral triumphs in Gujarat, stressing the critical role of 'panna pramukhs' and the vision of Modi's leadership.
