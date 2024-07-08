Xi Jinping and Orban Discuss Russia-Ukraine Peace Prospects

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged global powers to help Russia and Ukraine resume direct dialogue during a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, as per state broadcaster CCTV.

Orban made an unanticipated visit to China after similar trips to Russia and Ukraine, aiming to discuss the possibility of a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict.

Under his leadership, Hungary has established significant political and economic ties with China, and Orban has been vocal about his opposition to Western military aid to Ukraine.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)