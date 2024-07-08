Xi Jinping and Orban Discuss Russia-Ukraine Peace Prospects
During a meeting in Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping urged world powers to help facilitate direct dialogue between Russia and Ukraine. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who visited China as part of his peace mission, emphasized China's role in global stability and peace efforts. Orban's visit follows similar trips to Russia and Ukraine.
Chinese President Xi Jinping urged global powers to help Russia and Ukraine resume direct dialogue during a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, as per state broadcaster CCTV.
Orban made an unanticipated visit to China after similar trips to Russia and Ukraine, aiming to discuss the possibility of a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict.
Under his leadership, Hungary has established significant political and economic ties with China, and Orban has been vocal about his opposition to Western military aid to Ukraine.
