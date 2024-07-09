NATO Official Alleges Covert Russian Campaign in Europe
A senior NATO official claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin is conducting covert operations involving assassination plots, sabotage, and arson to undermine support for Ukraine. The official, who spoke anonymously, also reported that Russia recruits 30,000 troops monthly to sustain its war efforts in Ukraine.
A senior NATO official has alleged that Russian President Vladimir Putin is engaging in aggressive covert operations across Europe. These operations include assassination plots, sabotage, and arson, aimed at weakening public support for Ukraine.
Speaking anonymously at a press briefing, the official highlighted the rising concerns of NATO regarding Russia's unconventional tactics. The official emphasized that these actions were part of a broader strategy to destabilize Europe and shift the narrative in favor of Russian interests.
In addition, the official disclosed alarming recruitment numbers, stating that Russia is recruiting about 30,000 troops per month. This recruitment drive enables Russia to sustain significant battlefield losses in its ongoing war in Ukraine.
