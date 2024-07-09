Left Menu

NATO Official Alleges Covert Russian Campaign in Europe

A senior NATO official claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin is conducting covert operations involving assassination plots, sabotage, and arson to undermine support for Ukraine. The official, who spoke anonymously, also reported that Russia recruits 30,000 troops monthly to sustain its war efforts in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 09-07-2024 21:43 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 21:43 IST
NATO Official Alleges Covert Russian Campaign in Europe
Vladimir Putin
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

A senior NATO official has alleged that Russian President Vladimir Putin is engaging in aggressive covert operations across Europe. These operations include assassination plots, sabotage, and arson, aimed at weakening public support for Ukraine.

Speaking anonymously at a press briefing, the official highlighted the rising concerns of NATO regarding Russia's unconventional tactics. The official emphasized that these actions were part of a broader strategy to destabilize Europe and shift the narrative in favor of Russian interests.

In addition, the official disclosed alarming recruitment numbers, stating that Russia is recruiting about 30,000 troops per month. This recruitment drive enables Russia to sustain significant battlefield losses in its ongoing war in Ukraine.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024