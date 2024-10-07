Left Menu

Georgia Supreme Court Reinstates Controversial Abortion Ban

Georgia's highest court has reinstated a controversial abortion ban, effective after six weeks of pregnancy. This comes as the state appeals a lower court's ruling that blocked the law. The abortion ban's reinstatement is temporary, pending further arguments and a final decision from the court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 23:47 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 23:47 IST
Georgia Supreme Court Reinstates Controversial Abortion Ban
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a pivotal decision, Georgia's Supreme Court has reinstated a contentious abortion ban that prohibits nearly all procedures after six weeks of pregnancy. The ruling is temporary and comes as the state challenges a lower court's decision to block the law.

The controversial lawsuit, spearheaded by the SisterSong Women of Color Reproductive Justice Collective, argues that the ban violates the rights to privacy and liberty assured by Georgia's constitution. Monica Simpson, the executive director of SisterSong, criticized the Supreme Court's decision, claiming it supports 'anti-abortion extremists.'

The contentious law, initially passed in 2019, faced legal challenges and was only enacted following the U.S. Supreme Court's 2022 reversal of Roe v. Wade. Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney's recent ruling emphasized women's autonomy, stating they are not 'community property'. His decision blocked the law on grounds of violating women's privacy, but has been upended as the case continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024