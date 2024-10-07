Georgia Supreme Court Reinstates Controversial Abortion Ban

In a pivotal decision, Georgia's Supreme Court has reinstated a contentious abortion ban that prohibits nearly all procedures after six weeks of pregnancy. The ruling is temporary and comes as the state challenges a lower court's decision to block the law.

The controversial lawsuit, spearheaded by the SisterSong Women of Color Reproductive Justice Collective, argues that the ban violates the rights to privacy and liberty assured by Georgia's constitution. Monica Simpson, the executive director of SisterSong, criticized the Supreme Court's decision, claiming it supports 'anti-abortion extremists.'

The contentious law, initially passed in 2019, faced legal challenges and was only enacted following the U.S. Supreme Court's 2022 reversal of Roe v. Wade. Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney's recent ruling emphasized women's autonomy, stating they are not 'community property'. His decision blocked the law on grounds of violating women's privacy, but has been upended as the case continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)