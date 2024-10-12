Crossfire Diplomacy: Putin, Harris, and the US Political Arena
The Kremlin responded to Kamala Harris's remarks calling President Putin a 'murderous dictator,' criticizing U.S. attempts to impose political views globally. This remark by Dmitry Peskov highlights deepening tensions amidst the U.S. election and the ongoing war in Ukraine, reflecting strained U.S.-Russia relations.
The Kremlin has issued a sharp rebuke after Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris labeled Russian President Vladimir Putin a 'murderous dictator.' In response, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov condemned what he described as the U.S.'s attempt to impose its international political model, a move facing increasing resistance globally.
Peskov's rebuttal followed Harris's remarks on a claim in Bob Woodward's newly published book, where COVID tests were allegedly sent to Russia under former President Trump during the pandemic. Her comments exacerbate existing tensions in U.S.-Russia relations, comparable to the almost Cold War-level tensions of the past.
While the U.S. urged Moscow not to interfere in domestic politics, the tit-for-tat exchange has seen Russian leaders, including Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, seeking to downplay Putin's comments as mere jokes, signaling a diplomatic strain at a critical global juncture.
(With inputs from agencies.)
