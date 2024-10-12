The Kremlin has issued a sharp rebuke after Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris labeled Russian President Vladimir Putin a 'murderous dictator.' In response, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov condemned what he described as the U.S.'s attempt to impose its international political model, a move facing increasing resistance globally.

Peskov's rebuttal followed Harris's remarks on a claim in Bob Woodward's newly published book, where COVID tests were allegedly sent to Russia under former President Trump during the pandemic. Her comments exacerbate existing tensions in U.S.-Russia relations, comparable to the almost Cold War-level tensions of the past.

While the U.S. urged Moscow not to interfere in domestic politics, the tit-for-tat exchange has seen Russian leaders, including Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, seeking to downplay Putin's comments as mere jokes, signaling a diplomatic strain at a critical global juncture.

