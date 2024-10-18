Ukraine Accuses North Korea of Supporting Russia with Troops

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated Thursday that 10,000 troops from North Korea are allegedly preparing to support Russian forces against Ukraine, with potential global conflict implications. He stressed a third nation's involvement could escalate the war into a "world war."

Despite lacking concrete evidence, NATO Secretary-General noted North Korea's backing of Russia through arms and innovation. Zelenskyy's remarks added urgency to discussions with EU and NATO leaders, emphasizing Ukraine's NATO membership and extended missile usage against Russian targets.

Zelenskyy's five-point plan, shared with EU leaders, demands significant military aid and accelerated delivery to uphold Ukraine's defense. European leaders affirmed their commitment to ensuring Ukraine's resilience against Russia's aggression, echoing Zelenskyy's call for a unified international response.

(With inputs from agencies.)