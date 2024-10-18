Left Menu

Ukraine Accuses North Korea of Supporting Russia with Troops

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claims North Korea is preparing to send 10,000 troops to aid Russia against Ukraine, raising fears of a world war. Zelenskyy urges NATO membership for Ukraine and enhanced military support as he meets with EU and NATO leaders to promote his victory plan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 18-10-2024 07:47 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 07:47 IST
Ukraine Accuses North Korea of Supporting Russia with Troops
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated Thursday that 10,000 troops from North Korea are allegedly preparing to support Russian forces against Ukraine, with potential global conflict implications. He stressed a third nation's involvement could escalate the war into a "world war."

Despite lacking concrete evidence, NATO Secretary-General noted North Korea's backing of Russia through arms and innovation. Zelenskyy's remarks added urgency to discussions with EU and NATO leaders, emphasizing Ukraine's NATO membership and extended missile usage against Russian targets.

Zelenskyy's five-point plan, shared with EU leaders, demands significant military aid and accelerated delivery to uphold Ukraine's defense. European leaders affirmed their commitment to ensuring Ukraine's resilience against Russia's aggression, echoing Zelenskyy's call for a unified international response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024