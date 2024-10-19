Left Menu

INDIA Bloc Unites for Jharkhand Assembly Elections

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced that the INDIA bloc will contest the state assembly polls together. Congress and JMM will field candidates in 70 of the 81 seats. Discussions are ongoing with RJD and the Left parties for the remaining seats. Elections are slated for November.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 19-10-2024 14:50 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 14:50 IST
INDIA Bloc Unites for Jharkhand Assembly Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren declared on Saturday that the INDIA bloc will contest the forthcoming assembly polls in a unified manner. As part of this alliance, Congress and the JMM will field candidates in 70 out of 81 seats.

Ongoing seat-sharing discussions involve alliance partners, including the RJD and the Left parties, for the remaining 11 constituencies, as revealed by Soren. The elections are set to occur in two phases on November 13 and 20, with the vote-counting scheduled for November 23.

After a strategic meeting with alliance members, Soren confirmed the decision to contest together, emphasizing the collaborative effort of the INDIA bloc in the Jharkhand assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024