INDIA Bloc Unites for Jharkhand Assembly Elections

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren declared on Saturday that the INDIA bloc will contest the forthcoming assembly polls in a unified manner. As part of this alliance, Congress and the JMM will field candidates in 70 out of 81 seats.

Ongoing seat-sharing discussions involve alliance partners, including the RJD and the Left parties, for the remaining 11 constituencies, as revealed by Soren. The elections are set to occur in two phases on November 13 and 20, with the vote-counting scheduled for November 23.

After a strategic meeting with alliance members, Soren confirmed the decision to contest together, emphasizing the collaborative effort of the INDIA bloc in the Jharkhand assembly elections.

