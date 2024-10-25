Congress Bypolls Opt-Out: Strategic Retreat or Realpolitik?

The Congress's decision to withdraw from the November 13 bypolls in Uttar Pradesh has raised eyebrows within its ranks, prompting questions about its alliance strategy with the Samajwadi Party.

Despite the confusion, Congress leaders are forming coordination committees to ensure the effectiveness of the joint campaign efforts. The move is seen as a strategic alignment with the Samajwadi Party to counter BJP's influence in the region.

While some party cadres were taken aback, leaders assert that backing Samajwadi Party candidates will enhance the INDIA bloc's strength. Coordination committees led by prominent Congress figures are set to oversee the campaign in various constituencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)