Pawar Family Feud Heats Up in Baramati: A New Electoral Battle

Yugendra Pawar, representing the NCP (SP), is facing his uncle Ajit Pawar in Baramati's assembly elections. The contest marks another rift in the influential Pawar family. Previously, Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule defeated Ajit Pawar's wife in a similar battle. Both factions of the party are vying for leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-10-2024 13:45 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 13:45 IST
Pawar Family Feud Heats Up in Baramati: A New Electoral Battle
  • India

The stage is set for another electoral showdown within the Pawar family in Baramati, as Yugendra Pawar, a candidate for the NCP (SP), prepares to take on his uncle, Ajit Pawar. Despite the challenges, Yugendra remains confident, stating that the goodwill of Baramati's people and blessings are on his side.

This marks the second intra-family contest in Baramati within six months. In May, Supriya Sule, Sharad Pawar's daughter, won the Lok Sabha election against Sunetra Pawar, Ajit Pawar's wife, securing her seat by over 1.58 lakh votes.

The Nationalist Congress Party, split in July 2023 when Ajit Pawar aligned with Maharashtra's ruling government, now sees both factions vying for legitimacy. Yugendra recalls the support Ajit once received from Sharad Pawar and feels the same backing now. He has been active in local initiatives and believes Baramati will choose the ideology of Sharad Pawar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

