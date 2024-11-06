Mohan Prakash Appointed Senior Observer for Maharashtra Polls
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge appointed Mohan Prakash as senior observer for the Vidarbha region ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls. His role becomes effective immediately. The Congress is contesting the election as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance along with Shiv Sena (UBT) and Nationalist Congress Party (SP).
In a strategic move ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls scheduled for November 20, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Mohan Prakash as the senior observer for the Vidarbha region.
The announcement was made by AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, who confirmed Prakash's role begins immediately.
The Congress, in alliance with Shiv Sena (UBT) and Nationalist Congress Party (SP), forms the Maha Vikas Aghadi bloc, aiming to contest the 288-member state assembly polls.
