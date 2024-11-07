Left Menu

Sachin Pilot Critiques BJP's Declining Influence

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot criticizes the BJP, citing a decline in favorability due to its policies and misuse of agencies. He predicts the victory of the INDIA bloc in Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly polls. Pilot also discusses future political strategies and critiques BJP's approach to political discourse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 07-11-2024 13:44 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 13:44 IST
Sachin Pilot
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot has voiced a critical appraisal of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), arguing that their national favorability is on the decline. Pilot attributes this downturn to public dissatisfaction with BJP's policies and perceived misuse of central agencies, predicting the ascendancy of the INDIA bloc in the upcoming Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly polls.

Elaborating on his claims, Pilot highlighted his observations during a visit to Jamshedpur, affirming a strong wave in favor of the opposition in Jharkhand. Accusations against BJP included the use of derogatory language amidst electoral campaigning and an alleged strategy of electoral polarization.

The Congress leader criticized BJP's political maneuvers, particularly the arrest of two opposition Chief Ministers, and championed a vision of positivity alongside opposition figures like Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge. Pilot remains resolute that recent and upcoming bypolls could foreshadow significant changes in future electoral outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

