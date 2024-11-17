Left Menu

Indian Youth Congress Calls for Urgent Action on Manipur Violence

The Indian Youth Congress staged a candlelight march in protest of escalating ethnic violence in Manipur, urging the government to implement strict measures. Highlighting Prime Minister Modi's absence from the region, IYC leaders demand decisive action to resolve the ongoing conflict affecting the state's communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2024 21:06 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 21:06 IST
Indian Youth Congress Calls for Urgent Action on Manipur Violence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) organized a candlelight march in the capital on Sunday, voicing protest against escalating ethnic violence in Manipur. The march aimed to pressure the central government into taking stringent steps to address the conflict without delay, calling for immediate action.

Numerous IYC activists participated in the procession, carrying candles and banners. The demonstrators began their march at the IYC office located on Raisina Road, intending to reach the iconic Jantar Mantar, but were halted by police en route.

Uday Bhanu Chib, the national president of the IYC, issued a statement expressing frustration that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been traveling extensively while failing to visit Manipur. Highlighting the region's plight since May 2023, Chib urged for robust measures from the Centre to halt the violence that has resulted in over 200 casualties between the Meitei and Kuki communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024