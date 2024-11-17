Indian Youth Congress Calls for Urgent Action on Manipur Violence

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) organized a candlelight march in the capital on Sunday, voicing protest against escalating ethnic violence in Manipur. The march aimed to pressure the central government into taking stringent steps to address the conflict without delay, calling for immediate action.

Numerous IYC activists participated in the procession, carrying candles and banners. The demonstrators began their march at the IYC office located on Raisina Road, intending to reach the iconic Jantar Mantar, but were halted by police en route.

Uday Bhanu Chib, the national president of the IYC, issued a statement expressing frustration that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been traveling extensively while failing to visit Manipur. Highlighting the region's plight since May 2023, Chib urged for robust measures from the Centre to halt the violence that has resulted in over 200 casualties between the Meitei and Kuki communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)