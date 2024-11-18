EU Considers Arming Ukraine for Strikes Inside Russia
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell expressed hope for EU consensus on allowing Ukraine to strike inside Russia with EU-provided arms. Before a meeting with foreign ministers in Brussels, Borrell emphasized the need for Ukraine to target not only incoming attacks but also the sources of those attacks.
In a bold statement on Monday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell expressed optimism about EU member countries reaching a consensus to permit Ukraine to use arms against Russian targets.
During a pre-meeting discussion with EU foreign ministers in Brussels, Borrell noted the necessity for Ukraine to utilize the arms provided by the EU, asserting, "I've been saying once and again that Ukraine should be able to use the arms we provided to them, in order to not only stop the arrows but also to be able to hit the archers."
He reiterated his stance, expressing confidence that the topic would be a key issue of discussion among member states, and indicating his hope for agreement on this strategic move.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- EU
- Ukraine
- Josep Borrell
- Russia
- arms
- support
- strategy
- foreign policy
- Brussels
- member states
ALSO READ
Kamala Harris Campaign Gains Unprecedented Support: Diverse Communities Rally
Kamala Harris Campaign Gains Momentum Amid Diverse Support Ahead of US Elections
JMM supported Naxalism, BJP govt at Centre eradicated it, claims Home Minister Amit Shah in Jharkhand's Ghatshila.
If elected to power, BJP to procure 51 forest produce at minimum support price: Amit Shah in Jharkhand's Ghatshila.
Ajit Pawar Appeals for Baramati Support in State Polls