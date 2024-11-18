Left Menu

EU Considers Arming Ukraine for Strikes Inside Russia

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell expressed hope for EU consensus on allowing Ukraine to strike inside Russia with EU-provided arms. Before a meeting with foreign ministers in Brussels, Borrell emphasized the need for Ukraine to target not only incoming attacks but also the sources of those attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 14:16 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 14:16 IST
EU Considers Arming Ukraine for Strikes Inside Russia
Josep Borrell

In a bold statement on Monday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell expressed optimism about EU member countries reaching a consensus to permit Ukraine to use arms against Russian targets.

During a pre-meeting discussion with EU foreign ministers in Brussels, Borrell noted the necessity for Ukraine to utilize the arms provided by the EU, asserting, "I've been saying once and again that Ukraine should be able to use the arms we provided to them, in order to not only stop the arrows but also to be able to hit the archers."

He reiterated his stance, expressing confidence that the topic would be a key issue of discussion among member states, and indicating his hope for agreement on this strategic move.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024