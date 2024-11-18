EU Considers Arming Ukraine for Strikes Inside Russia

In a bold statement on Monday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell expressed optimism about EU member countries reaching a consensus to permit Ukraine to use arms against Russian targets.

During a pre-meeting discussion with EU foreign ministers in Brussels, Borrell noted the necessity for Ukraine to utilize the arms provided by the EU, asserting, "I've been saying once and again that Ukraine should be able to use the arms we provided to them, in order to not only stop the arrows but also to be able to hit the archers."

He reiterated his stance, expressing confidence that the topic would be a key issue of discussion among member states, and indicating his hope for agreement on this strategic move.

(With inputs from agencies.)