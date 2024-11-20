Protest Erupts Over Unfulfilled Kadapa Steel Plant Promises
APCC President YS Sharmila Reddy staged a protest against the YSR Congress and TDP-led government for not establishing the Kadapa steel factory. Despite the foundation being laid thrice, progress remains stagnant. Reddy warned of escalating protests to demand fulfillment of this long-standing promise.
In Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president YS Sharmila Reddy on Wednesday took a stand at the Collector's office, demanding the long-promised establishment of the Kadapa steel factory. Reddy broke coconuts, symbolizing her disappointment with both the YSR Congress and the TDP-led government over the unfulfilled promise.
The foundation stone for the project has been laid multiple times without substantial progress, Reddy declared, criticizing former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his predecessor. The project first saw a symbolic start in 2018, but, like successive attempts in 2019 and 2023, it remains just that—symbolic.
Reddy further highlighted the Congress' struggle in 2014 when it failed to confer Special Status or bifurcation rights to Andhra Pradesh owing to a missed chance at central power. She criticized both BJP allies, Chandrababu Naidu and Jagan Mohan Reddy, for their inaction. The Congress now issues a strong ultimatum: fulfill the long-awaited Kadapa factory or face intensified demonstrations.
