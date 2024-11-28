In a significant diplomatic achievement, a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah has held strong, enabling displaced Lebanese citizens to begin returning to their homes after 14 months of intense conflict. This agreement marks a critical juncture in a region often marred by strife.

Despite President Putin's aggressive rhetoric, the United States remains firm in its stance that a nuclear attack is improbable. Intelligence sources indicate that, while Russia might amplify its sabotage campaigns against Europe, the risk of an actual nuclear confrontation remains remote.

The dynamics in Northern Syria shifted as rebel groups seized territory from the Syrian army. Alongside these developments, the Biden administration's arms deals with Ukraine and Israel underscore the geopolitical complexities and alliances shaping today's global landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)