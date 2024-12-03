Left Menu

U.S. Escalates Ukraine Support with $725 Million Weapons Boost

The U.S. has announced a new $725 million weapons package for Ukraine, indicating support amidst ongoing conflict. The Kremlin criticized the aid, claiming it aims to perpetuate the war. The package includes missiles, ammunition, drones, and land mines, but Russia believes it won't influence the frontline situation.

  • Russia

The United States' latest decision to provide Ukraine with an additional $725 million in military aid underscores its commitment to the country's defense in the ongoing conflict. This substantial package signifies an escalation in support from the Biden administration, even as tensions remain high.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed concern, suggesting that the U.S. move is an attempt to prolong the conflict. He stated that despite the significant military assistance, it would not alter the current frontline dynamics.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken detailed the aid, which includes Stinger missiles, ammunition for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), drones, and land mines, in a statement released on Monday, emphasizing the U.S.'s commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

