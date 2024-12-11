Tensions Rise as Zelenskiy Criticizes Orban's Call with Putin
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has criticized Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for discussing the Ukraine war with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Orban, defending his actions, claims to propose a ceasefire. Zelenskiy reiterates Ukraine's need for solidarity with allies and vital involvement in any peace talks.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy criticized Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for engaging in discussions about Ukraine with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The interaction highlights Orban's ongoing closer relations with Russia amidst the prolonged conflict in Ukraine.
During their hour-long conversation, Orban suggested a 'Christmas ceasefire' and prisoner exchange, ideas that Zelenskiy rejected, concerned it might fortify Russia's current frontlines. Zelenskiy emphasized the necessity of Ukraine's involvement in any negotiations, underscoring his belief that peace talks should not occur without Ukrainian participation.
This diplomatic exchange occurred as the international community, including U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, calls for a resolution to the crisis. However, Kyiv insists on maintaining pressure on Russia, urging allied unity to prevent undermining their position through premature talks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
