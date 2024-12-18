Protest Erupts in Parliament Over Shah's Remarks on Ambedkar
The INDIA bloc MPs, led by Congress figures Kharge and Gandhi, protested in Parliament demanding Home Minister Amit Shah apologize for making derogatory remarks about Ambedkar. The opposition accused Shah of harboring hatred for Ambedkar and demanded the BJP apologize for its stance against the tricolour and Constitution.
- Country:
- India
In a striking display of dissent, numerous MPs from the INDIA bloc, notably Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, staged a protest at the Parliament premises on Wednesday. They demanded an apology from Home Minister Amit Shah, claiming his comments insulted B R Ambedkar.
The protest saw MPs line up at the Makar Dwar steps, holding images of Ambedkar, and raising slogans such as 'Jai Bhim' and 'Amit Shah maafi maango'. This demonstration included representatives from Congress, DMK, RJD, the Left, and AAP.
The controversy arose after Shah's remarks during a Rajya Sabha debate on the Constitution, which Congress alleges displays the BJP leaders' disdain for Ambedkar. Shah had criticized the Congress for treating the Constitution as a family possession and for appeasement politics, leading to the INDIA bloc's demand for an apology.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Parliament
- INDIA bloc
- Protest
- Amit Shah
- Ambedkar
- Congress
- Rahul Gandhi
- Kharge
- Constitution
- BJP
ALSO READ
Congress Push for JPC Probe on Adani Group Sparks Parliamentary Disruption
All Congress MPs from UP to accompany Rahul Gandhi to Sambhal on Wednesday: UP Congress chief Ajay Rai.
Congress Sparks Parliament Debate Amid Rising Bangladesh Tensions
Rahul Gandhi Urges Relief Efforts as Cyclone Fengal Devastates Tamil Nadu
Trinamool Congress Urges UN Intervention in Bangladesh Minorities Crisis