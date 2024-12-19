Parliament Rejects Impeachment Move Against Indian Vice President
Indian opposition parties' attempt to impeach Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on grounds of partisanship was dismissed. Parliament's TV channel reported this decision as the opposition's notice was claimed to be flawed. The vice president's alleged bias has further strained relations between opposition parties and the government.
The Indian parliament dismissed an attempt by opposition parties to impeach Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, accusing him of acting in a partisan manner, officials announced on Thursday. Dhankhar, who chairs the Rajya Sabha, faces criticisms of partiality from opposition leaders who had submitted the impeachment notice.
Parliament's TV broadcaster, Sansad Television, confirmed that the impeachment notice was rejected. Harivansh Narayan Singh, deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha, argued that the notice was 'severely flawed' and undermined the vice presidency's constitutional integrity.
The impeachment attempt spotlights ongoing tensions in the winter session of parliament, marred by disputes over bribery allegations, religious conflicts, and ethnic violence. Although unlikely to succeed in removing Dhankhar, this move deepened divisions between opposition parties and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP-led government, which backed Dhankhar's election.
(With inputs from agencies.)
