Left Menu

Parliament Rejects Impeachment Move Against Indian Vice President

Indian opposition parties' attempt to impeach Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on grounds of partisanship was dismissed. Parliament's TV channel reported this decision as the opposition's notice was claimed to be flawed. The vice president's alleged bias has further strained relations between opposition parties and the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 16:51 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 16:51 IST
Parliament Rejects Impeachment Move Against Indian Vice President

The Indian parliament dismissed an attempt by opposition parties to impeach Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, accusing him of acting in a partisan manner, officials announced on Thursday. Dhankhar, who chairs the Rajya Sabha, faces criticisms of partiality from opposition leaders who had submitted the impeachment notice.

Parliament's TV broadcaster, Sansad Television, confirmed that the impeachment notice was rejected. Harivansh Narayan Singh, deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha, argued that the notice was 'severely flawed' and undermined the vice presidency's constitutional integrity.

The impeachment attempt spotlights ongoing tensions in the winter session of parliament, marred by disputes over bribery allegations, religious conflicts, and ethnic violence. Although unlikely to succeed in removing Dhankhar, this move deepened divisions between opposition parties and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP-led government, which backed Dhankhar's election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024