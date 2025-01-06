Zelenskiy Seeks Trump's Security Assurance for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has emphasized that security guarantees from the United States are crucial to ending Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine. In an interview with U.S. podcaster Lex Fridman, Zelenskiy highlighted the strategic importance of U.S. involvement and expressed hope to meet with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump soon.

During the interview, Zelenskiy underlined that a ceasefire without strong security guarantees for Kyiv would only provide Russia an opportunity to regroup for future aggression. He affirmed that both he and Trump are aligned on adopting a 'peace through strength' approach to halt the conflict.

As tensions continue, with Ukrainian forces facing challenges in the eastern Donbas region and a recent Ukrainian push in Russia's Kursk region, Zelenskiy remains adamant that collaboration with the U.S. and Europe is essential for any potential diplomatic discussions with Russia.

