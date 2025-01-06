Left Menu

Zelenskiy Seeks Trump's Security Assurance for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stresses the need for U.S. security guarantees to end Russia's war in Ukraine. He urges NATO membership for Ukraine, fearing Russian rearmament without U.S. support. Zelenskiy eyes collaboration with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to forge a 'peace through strength' strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 04:43 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 04:43 IST
Zelenskiy Seeks Trump's Security Assurance for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has emphasized that security guarantees from the United States are crucial to ending Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine. In an interview with U.S. podcaster Lex Fridman, Zelenskiy highlighted the strategic importance of U.S. involvement and expressed hope to meet with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump soon.

During the interview, Zelenskiy underlined that a ceasefire without strong security guarantees for Kyiv would only provide Russia an opportunity to regroup for future aggression. He affirmed that both he and Trump are aligned on adopting a 'peace through strength' approach to halt the conflict.

As tensions continue, with Ukrainian forces facing challenges in the eastern Donbas region and a recent Ukrainian push in Russia's Kursk region, Zelenskiy remains adamant that collaboration with the U.S. and Europe is essential for any potential diplomatic discussions with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025