Left Menu

Electoral Roll Manipulation Allegations Stir Delhi Politics

Arvind Kejriwal lodged a complaint with the Election Commission accusing BJP of manipulating the electoral roll in New Delhi by adding 13,000 and deleting 5,500 voters to sway election results in its favor. He further alleged bribery by BJP candidate Parvesh Verma and seeks action from authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 18:15 IST
Electoral Roll Manipulation Allegations Stir Delhi Politics
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has taken a stand against alleged electoral manipulation, filing a formal complaint with the Election Commission.

Kejriwal claims that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is responsible for adding 13,000 new names to the electoral roll while seeking to cancel 5,500 existing entries in the New Delhi assembly constituency.

The AAP leader accuses opposition candidate Parvesh Verma of bribery and demands swift action, urging the suspension of partisan local election officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025