Electoral Roll Manipulation Allegations Stir Delhi Politics

New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has taken a stand against alleged electoral manipulation, filing a formal complaint with the Election Commission.

Kejriwal claims that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is responsible for adding 13,000 new names to the electoral roll while seeking to cancel 5,500 existing entries in the New Delhi assembly constituency.

The AAP leader accuses opposition candidate Parvesh Verma of bribery and demands swift action, urging the suspension of partisan local election officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)