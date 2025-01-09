Electoral Roll Manipulation Allegations Stir Delhi Politics
Arvind Kejriwal lodged a complaint with the Election Commission accusing BJP of manipulating the electoral roll in New Delhi by adding 13,000 and deleting 5,500 voters to sway election results in its favor. He further alleged bribery by BJP candidate Parvesh Verma and seeks action from authorities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 18:15 IST
- Country:
- India
New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has taken a stand against alleged electoral manipulation, filing a formal complaint with the Election Commission.
Kejriwal claims that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is responsible for adding 13,000 new names to the electoral roll while seeking to cancel 5,500 existing entries in the New Delhi assembly constituency.
The AAP leader accuses opposition candidate Parvesh Verma of bribery and demands swift action, urging the suspension of partisan local election officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
AAP says Parvesh Verma giving voters cash in Kejriwal's New Delhi segment, BJP leader refutes charge
"Election Commission, ED, CBI, Police become helpless": Arvind Kejriwal attacks BJP
Female voter turnout stood at 65.78 per cent as compared to 65.55 per cent for male electors this Lok Sabha polls: Election Commission.
Number of nominations filed in 2024 stood at 12,459, as compared to 11,692 in 2019: Election Commission.
Women candidates contesting 2024 Lok Sabha polls were 800, as against 726 in 2019 polls, says Election Commission.