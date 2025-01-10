Turkey's Diplomatic Hopes Under Trump Administration
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan expressed optimism about continuing a constructive dialogue with the incoming U.S. administration under President-elect Donald Trump. Turkey intends to collaborate on issues like bilateral relations, the Israel-Gaza situation, and Ukraine, aiming for progress in these areas.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced Turkey's intention to maintain a constructive dialogue with the upcoming U.S. administration led by President-elect Donald Trump. This statement was made during a press conference held in Istanbul on Friday.
Fidan emphasized Turkey's eagerness to work alongside Trump's administration to strengthen bilateral ties and address critical international issues, including the situation in Israel-Gaza and Ukraine. He expressed hope for advancements in these areas as both nations strive for positive engagement.
Turkey aims to sustain the positive momentum that has existed between the two countries, leveraging diplomatic channels to address shared challenges and opportunities. By doing so, Turkey and the U.S. hope to foster a collaborative international relationship in the coming years.
