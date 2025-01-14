Biden's Foreign Policy Legacy: A Steady Hand Amid Global Turbulence
President Joe Biden highlighted his achievements in foreign policy, emphasizing a more secure and economically stable U.S. compared to four years ago. Despite setbacks in Afghanistan, Biden strengthened alliances, aided Ukraine against Russia, and stood by Israel in Middle Eastern conflicts. His legacy now passes to President-elect Donald Trump.
President Joe Biden on Monday highlighted his administration's foreign policy successes, claiming enhanced safety and economic security for the U.S. He asserted that the nation is stronger and more reliable than it was prior to his presidency, as the administration moved to support Ukraine and bolster alliances globally.
Biden touted efforts to expand NATO and fortify ties with global partners, while navigating challenges such as the withdrawal from Afghanistan and ongoing tensions in the Middle East. He leaves office amidst global conflicts, passing the torch to President-elect Donald Trump, whose policies are likely to diverge significantly.
Despite hurdles, Biden believes his administration provided stability during turbulent times. As he departs, questions remain about how his initiatives will unfold under the Trump administration, particularly concerning the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.
