Nationalist Ally Pressures PKK Leader on Group's Disbandment

In a significant political move, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's prominent nationalist ally, Devlet Bahceli, has urged Abdullah Ocalan, the incarcerated leader of the PKK militant group, to officially announce the disbandment of the PKK. Bahceli's statement comes ahead of Ocalan's anticipated meeting with Turkey's pro-Kurdish political group.

The remarks by Bahceli, a strategic partner of Erdogan, followed an unusual interaction last week between officials from the pro-Kurdish DEM Party and Ocalan, indicating potential shifts in Turkey's political landscape concerning the Kurdish issue.

The PKK, which Turkey deems a terrorist organization, has been embroiled in a violent insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984, resulting in over 40,000 casualties, highlighting the enduring impact of this conflict on Turkish society.

