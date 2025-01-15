Left Menu

Bulgaria's Political Chess: Zhelyazkov Takes the Helm

Rosen Zhelyazkov, the Bulgarian candidate for prime minister, has accepted the president's invitation to form a new government. This development follows a series of difficult coalition talks after the GERB party's win in the October election. Bulgaria seeks political stability to access EU funds and pursue euro adoption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sofia | Updated: 15-01-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 17:12 IST
Bulgaria's Political Chess: Zhelyazkov Takes the Helm
  • Country:
  • Bulgaria

Bulgaria's political scene underwent a significant shift as Rosen Zhelyazkov accepted the president's invitation to form a government. The move comes after the GERB-SDS group's win in the latest of Bulgaria's snap elections, the seventh in just four years.

Zhelyazkov, backed by a coalition of GERB-SDS, BSP-United Left, and ITN, presented a cabinet to President Rumen Radev and received a mandate to lead. 'Our consultations were aimed at seeking a broader consensus,' Zhelyazkov remarked, following the president's approval.

The stakes are high for Bulgaria, a nation striving for political stability. The country has faced numerous government changes since 2020 amid anti-corruption protests. Stability is needed not just for governance but also to secure EU funds and advance plans to join the eurozone, previously delayed due to unmet inflation targets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025