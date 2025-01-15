Bulgaria's Political Chess: Zhelyazkov Takes the Helm

Bulgaria's political scene underwent a significant shift as Rosen Zhelyazkov accepted the president's invitation to form a government. The move comes after the GERB-SDS group's win in the latest of Bulgaria's snap elections, the seventh in just four years.

Zhelyazkov, backed by a coalition of GERB-SDS, BSP-United Left, and ITN, presented a cabinet to President Rumen Radev and received a mandate to lead. 'Our consultations were aimed at seeking a broader consensus,' Zhelyazkov remarked, following the president's approval.

The stakes are high for Bulgaria, a nation striving for political stability. The country has faced numerous government changes since 2020 amid anti-corruption protests. Stability is needed not just for governance but also to secure EU funds and advance plans to join the eurozone, previously delayed due to unmet inflation targets.

