Pawar's Relentless Journey: The Unyielding Political Stalwart
Supriya Sule lauds her father, Sharad Pawar, for his steadfast commitment to politics despite being 84, sparking mixed reactions. Addressing a Maharashtra event, she humorously compared the Shiv Sena split to NCP's resilience. Ajit Pawar's candid remarks on Sharad Pawar's age and leadership offer an interesting contrast.
- Country:
- India
In a recent event held in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) working president Supriya Sule applauded her father, veteran politician Sharad Pawar, for refusing to retire from politics, despite being 84 years old.
Sule humorously addressed the 2022 Shiv Sena split, now partially allied with her party in the opposition assembly, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). She light-heartedly remarked that Shiv Sena's leader split due to insufficient engagement, unlike the thoroughly dedicated NCP leader, Sharad Pawar.
Adding to this political discourse, NCP's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar commented on his uncle Sharad Pawar's age, highlighting that most people retire by 75, yet Sharad Pawar maintains his political rigor. Ajit Pawar's alignment with the Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra in July 2023 led to a division within the NCP, founded by Sharad Pawar in 1999.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NCP minister Dhananjay Munde has said he is not involved in sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh's brutal murder: Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar.
Pawar's NCP Sets Sights on Revival with Bold Reforms
Sharad Pawar Advocates Ideological Dedication for NCP's Success
Sharad Pawar Advocates Building Ideological Cadre for NCP's Future
Real NCP and Shiv Sena won Maharashtra assembly polls along with BJP: HM Amit Shah at BJP convention in Shirdi.