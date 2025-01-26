Left Menu

Lukashenko's Controversial Win Amid Rising Tensions

Alexander Lukashenko has won another term as President of Belarus amidst criticism and claims of election fraud by the US and EU. He remains closely allied with Russia, utilizing Belarus' strategic location. The election was marked by bans on independent media and opposition leaders in exile.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 13:12 IST
Lukashenko's Controversial Win Amid Rising Tensions
Alexander Lukashenko

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko secured another five-year term in a highly contentious election, criticized for its lack of fairness and transparency. Both the United States and the European Union denounced the election, citing media bans and the jailing of opposition figures.

Russia's ongoing conflict in Ukraine has further cemented the alliance between Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin, complicating Belarus' geopolitical stance. Lukashenko has offered Belarus as a strategic launch site for Russian military actions, including allowing Moscow to station nuclear weapons in his country.

Despite international criticism, Lukashenko claims the people have repeatedly chosen him to maintain power. With no serious electoral challenge, he promised increased pensions for voters and warned against a repeat of the 2020 protests that nearly unseated him, demonstrating his ongoing grip on Belarusian politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025