Lukashenko's Controversial Win Amid Rising Tensions

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko secured another five-year term in a highly contentious election, criticized for its lack of fairness and transparency. Both the United States and the European Union denounced the election, citing media bans and the jailing of opposition figures.

Russia's ongoing conflict in Ukraine has further cemented the alliance between Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin, complicating Belarus' geopolitical stance. Lukashenko has offered Belarus as a strategic launch site for Russian military actions, including allowing Moscow to station nuclear weapons in his country.

Despite international criticism, Lukashenko claims the people have repeatedly chosen him to maintain power. With no serious electoral challenge, he promised increased pensions for voters and warned against a repeat of the 2020 protests that nearly unseated him, demonstrating his ongoing grip on Belarusian politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)