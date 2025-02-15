Europe Stands Firm Amid US Policy Shifts Under Trump

Two prominent European leaders expressed firm stances Saturday against unsettling new policies from Washington under President Donald Trump. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed the formation of a European armed forces, while German Chancellor Olaf Scholz criticized electoral interference following a meeting between US Vice President JD Vance and a German far-right leader.

At the Munich Security Conference, Zelenskyy and Scholz discussed the impact of Trump's decisions on Europe. Zelenskyy pushed for a European army, citing Ukraine's resilience against Russian aggression. Meanwhile, Scholz condemned US political tactics, asserting Europe's autonomy and highlighting challenges in sustaining the Russia-Ukraine conflict without greater EU involvement.

In response to transatlantic policy shifts, European leaders seek clarity from Washington. Trump's envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Gen. Keith Kellogg, emphasized the importance of a European alliance amid exclusion from negotiations. Iceland's Prime Minister Kristrún Frostadóttir urged for clear US objectives to emerge from the conference.

(With inputs from agencies.)