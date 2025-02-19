Left Menu

Zelenskiy Counters Trump's Ukraine Comments Amid Russian Influence Concerns

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy refuted Donald Trump's claims that Ukraine is responsible for Russia's 2022 invasion, labeling them as Russian disinformation. Trump's stance has altered U.S. policy on Ukraine, creating tensions with European allies. Talks continue on U.S. security guarantees and mineral extraction rights for American companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 18:00 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has strongly refuted former U.S. President Donald Trump's assertions that Ukraine is to blame for Russia's 2022 invasion. Zelenskiy claims Trump is entangled in a web of Russian disinformation, a narrative that has significantly altered U.S. foreign policy towards Ukraine.

In upcoming dialogues with Trump's Ukraine envoy, Zelenskiy emphasized the need for a more truthful understanding of the situation. He criticized Trump's suggestion that his approval rating was a mere 4%, dismissing it as Russian propaganda. This comes as Trump has reshaped U.S. policy by initiating dialogues with Russian leaders instead of maintaining isolation efforts.

Trump's policy shift has raised eyebrows among U.S.'s European allies, as it contradicts the ongoing sanctions and stance against Russia. Currently, discussions around U.S. security guarantees in exchange for mineral rights are underway, though Zelenskiy labels American demands as unrealistic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

