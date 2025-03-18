Left Menu

Trump and Putin's High-Stakes Peace Talks: A Ceasefire Hope or Diplomatic Gamble?

Former President Donald Trump engages in high-stakes talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, aiming for a ceasefire in Russia's war on Ukraine. Despite Trump's optimism, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy remains skeptical. The diplomatic efforts highlight shifting US-Russia relations and the complexities of negotiating peace amid ongoing conflict and strained alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-03-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 19:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is set to engage in pivotal talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, focusing on a ceasefire to halt the ongoing war in Ukraine. This highly anticipated dialogue is an attempt by Trump to forge a peace agreement and address the devastating consequences of the conflict.

Despite assurances from the White House, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy remains skeptical about Putin's intentions, suspecting a mere lip service to the idea of peace. The talks underscore a significant shift in U.S.-Russia relations, as Trump's swift action prioritized ending the conflict, even at the risk of alienating U.S. allies.

As discussions proceed, issues such as control over the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant—a contentious asset—remain focal points. Meanwhile, Trump's strategy of negotiating directly with Putin has drawn criticism, with concerns that it could undermine Ukraine's position. As the ceasefire talks unfold, the international community watches closely, eager for signs of a resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

