Telangana's Ambitious Equitable Budget Aiming For Trillion-Dollar Economy

The Telangana Congress government made headlines as it announced its 2025-26 budget, amounting to nearly Rs 3.05 lakh crore, prioritizing welfare schemes across sectors.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka emphasized equitable resource distribution, revealing revenue and capital expenditures of Rs 2,26,982 crore and Rs 36,504 crore respectively.

With notable allocations for agriculture, education, and rural development, the government aspires for a robust economic expansion, aimed at a fivefold increase in the state's GDP over the next decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)